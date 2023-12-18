Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Boris Johnson has a drink 'with the boys' at a Muswellbrook pub

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
December 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson at The Royal Hotel Muswellbrook. Picture supplied
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson at The Royal Hotel Muswellbrook. Picture supplied

FORMER British prime minister Boris Johnson was spotted enjoying a cold beverage in the Upper Hunter over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.