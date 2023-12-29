Newcastle Herald
Only 15 per cent of Hunter's 18,400 kids in need are seen by a caseworker

By Gabriel Fowler
December 30 2023 - 5:00am
THE NSW child protection system is broken. Thousands of children are being left in harm's way, carer and caseworker numbers are dwindling, and support is scarce. In her continuing series, Gabriel Fowler examines the pressures that mean many children in need are never seen by a caseworker.

