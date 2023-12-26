Breaking the ice: Williamtown plane battles big freeze in Europe operation

FREEZING cold conditions put a sophisticated Newcastle-based air force plane to the test when it successfully started flying missions in Europe this month.
The E-7A Wedgetail, based at the Williamtown's Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) site, is used to sunny Newcastle weather, but was deployed to Germany under Operation Kudu in the fight to protect Ukraine.
The plane boasts long-range surveillance radar, back-up radar, and tactical voice and data communications systems.
The Wedgetail E-7A and about 100 RAAF staff were deployed to Germany in October to protect humanitarian and military assistance bound for Ukraine.
Flying missions have now officially started, the Australian Defence Force confirmed.
But, as Newcastle swelters through summer, temperatures at the air base in southern Germany have plummeted towards freezing.
In a first for the RAAF, the contingent successfully tested new capabilities to stop ice building up on the aircraft.
An avionics technician from the No. 2 Squadron, also based at Williamtown, said the new system was put in place on top of the usual inspections to ensure the safety and performance of the high-tech jet.
"Routine pre-flight checks to get the aircraft ready include preparing the cockpit, making sure it's configured correctly and running up the mission systems to make sure all the systems are serviceable," the technician said.
"We've just successfully completed a de-icing procedure, which makes sure there is no ice build-up on flight services, because it is safety critical for flight.
"This is so we ensure all the ice is removed, and then we apply a thin layer of type four fluid to prevent any more build up."
Wing Commander Darrin Lindsay said that the group and plane based in Germany were helping to provide cover to eastern Europe.
"It's allowed us to give defence to the logistics hub, which is allowing the Ukrainian people to protect themselves," he said.
"We remain ready when called upon to work the surveillance effort as required."
It comes as the crew have sent touching video messages to their friends, family and supporters at home, wishing them a merry Christmas and happy New Year.
The Wedgetail E-7A is due to return home in April 2024.
No Australian Defence Force staff or assets will enter Ukraine, and the E-7A plane is operating outside of Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian airspace.
The RAAF described the Wedgetail plane as providing "one of the most advanced airspace battle management capabilities in the world".
The E-7A has a range of more than 7000 kilometres, and can cover more than four million square kilometres on a single standard mission - about the size of Western Australia.
It was deployed at the request of the US air force.
