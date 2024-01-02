ATM smashed up in early-morning robbery, police investigate

POLICE are investigating after an ATM was smashed up in the early-hours of the morning.
Port Stephens Hunter police were called to Rutherford at 2am on Tuesday January 2.
A resident heard loud banging and alerted police to the noise coming from Rutherford Shopping Centre. On arrival at the scene police discovered the Greater Bank ATM had been significantly damaged.
Police cordoned off the rear of Rutherford Post Office and several other shops in East Mall, including Hunter Imaging where the ATM was located.
The ATM appeared to have also been set alight.
Chief Inspector Dan Skelly of Port Stephens Hunter Police said anyone with information about the incident should contact police.
"At this stage we're investigating what we believe to be malicious damage and stealing from an ATM at Rutherford Mall," Chief Insp Skelly said.
"At this stage investigations are ongoing.
"We're not sure if money has been taken but what we do know is that the ATM has been extensively damaged and we are following up a few leads."
Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers NSW on 1800 333 000.
