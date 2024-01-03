Photographs reveal shocking decay of vandalised Hunter Street Mall

SHOCKING pictures have emerged revealing the derelict state of the once-popular Hunter Street Mall shopping centre.
Photographs taken my amateur photographer and urban explorer, Nev Dennard, show buildings trashed, graffiti, windows shattered and rubbish and debris strewn across the site.
Some pictures even depict the collapsed ceiling of the food court - which once housed the famed lunchtime spot John's Carvery.
John's Carvery closed last February and the last of the Hunter Street Mall's shops - Sportsgirl, Sussan, The Birdcage on Hunter and Tree of Life - shut their doors in April for the redevelopment of the site by Iris Capital.
The site is the final stage of Iris Capital's $880 million redevelopment of Newcastle's east end, with involves a mix of residential, commercial and green space.
Mr Dennard's photographs were uploaded to his Square Peg blog on Tuesday and have already received more than 1300 comments.
Many were from former customers of the Hunter Street Mall who were appalled at the state of the site.
Iris Capital development manager Jamie Boswell told the Newcastle Herald that, "[Kurri Kurri-based] Drumderg Demolition are contracted to undertake the east end demolition. Drumderg commenced site establishment before Christmas."
A City of Newcastle spokesperson confirmed demolition of the site would begin next Monday.
"City of Newcastle has been working with NSW Police and Iris Capital as the property owner in relation to significant public safety concerns around part of the Hunter Mall," the spokesperson said.
"This included expediting a development application for the demolition of non-heritage buildings located in phase 3 of Iris Capital's East End development.
"Phase 3 is bound by Hunter, Newcomen, King and Laing Streets and includes the building which previously housed several retail outlets and a food court."
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said council approved the demolition of the site in mid-2023.
"The lord mayor [Nuatali Nelmes] and I have encouraged the owner of the building, Iris Capital, to commence the approved demolition as soon as possible to prevent further vandalism and unsafe behaviour at the site," Cr Clausen said.
"I'm pleased that the owner is due to commence demolition of the site next week."
Mr Dennard, who lives on the Central Coast, has been photographing abandoned buildings and sites for more than five years and said the reaction to his Hunter Street Mall spread has been among his biggest.
"I was surprised about the Newcastle one, that it triggered a lot of memories for a lot of people," Mr Dennard said.
"I love that bit. I normally have people when they see something say, 'that reminds me of my childhood. I went there when I was a kid and it's a shame to see it like that now'. That type of thing.
"If it invokes a memory for you, then I'm happy."
Mr Dennard described his photography as an "adventure."
"You're going into the unknown with an abandoned building, like the old Walking Dead scene.
"You go in and you don't know what you're going to find. It's eye-opening, seeing all the buildings trashed."
