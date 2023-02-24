It has been a cornerstone of Hunter Street Mall for decades, loved by tradies, locals and business people alike.
But the mall's last-standing food court business, John's Carvery, is closing down and will serve its final customers on Tuesday.
Be Truong and her husband, known as 'John', have run the business for the past 28 years, but the restaurant existed long before that.
We will miss our customers... We want to thank them very much from the bottom of our hearts.- Be Truong
Back when the couple started in early 1995 John's Carvery was one of four businesses in the food court tucked away on the second floor just off the shopping strip.
Now it's the last one left.
Despite a broken escalator to contend with, the takeaway shop remains a popular go-to for hot chips, pork and gravy rolls and chicken schnitzels - a hidden gem that has survived the ups and downs of the mall's history and more recently COVID-19. They have even transitioned to offer delivery through Menulog.
"We've had great customers, loyal customers," Be said.
"Some have been coming for 28 years. Some come in two times a week or three times a week.
"There's a couple from Cardiff and when they come to the mall they come here to have the pork sandwich and a milkshake. They say 'John's Carvery make the best milkshake in Australia'.
"That's what has kept us going."
But with the mall's redevelopment looming, and some children and young grandchildren to spend time with, Be and John decided to call it a day.
"We're going to retire," Be said.
"It's a funny feeling.
"We feel happy to be able to spend time with children and grandchildren, but we also feed sad.
"We will miss our customers. Some of them are very upset.
"We want to thank them very much from the bottom of our hearts."
But they're not bitter. Be said she was supportive of the building being demolished to make way for the East End development.
"We feel it is good for Newcastle," she said. "It will be good to have some new faces in here."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.