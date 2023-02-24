Newcastle Herald
Wallsend Callaghan College fire: firefighters extinguish wheelie bin blaze that could have been 'highly dangerous and volatile' in metals and engineering workshop

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated February 24 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:56am
Fire and Rescue NSW crews successfully extinguished the blaze last night. Picture NSW Fire and Rescue.

AN ELECTRICAL fire at Wallsend's Callaghan College could have become incredibly dangerous if not for the quick work of firefighters on Thursday night.

