AN ELECTRICAL fire at Wallsend's Callaghan College could have become incredibly dangerous if not for the quick work of firefighters on Thursday night.
Crews were called to the scene about 8:15pm, after reports of smoke near the intersection of Minmi Road and Macquarie Street at Wallsend.
When they arrive, thick smoke was billowing from the back of J Block, the construction and cooking classrooms, where firefighters found an electrical fire in the metals and engineering workshop.
The fire could have turned volatile and highly dangerous, with LPG, Argon, acetylene, propane and butane being stored in the building.
The location of the fire meant crews weren't able to gain direct access to the blaze, dragging 90 metres of hose around the perimeter of the block.
Eventually firefighters found a direct line to the fire through a wire mesh door, where they worked to extinguish the blaze from the outside while attempting to get into the building.
Once they were able to force their way in, the fire was extinguished. The cause remains undetermined but is believed to have started from a wheelie bin containing numerous flammable and combustible items.
Crews remained at the scene checking hot spots and ventilation.
The school is operational as usual today.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
