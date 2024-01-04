Newcastle Herald
Tough economy forces popular Hunter restaurant to close

Jim Kellar
Jim Kellar
Updated January 4 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 4:30pm
Emerson Rodriguez, owner of Emersons restaurant at Lovedale, will close his venue on January 14 due to tough trading conditions. Picture by Marina Neil
Emerson Rodriguez, owner of Emersons restaurant at Lovedale, will close his venue on January 14 due to tough trading conditions. Picture by Marina Neil

Chef and business owner Emerson Rodriguez has finally decided to get off the roller-coaster of Hunter Valley tourism.

