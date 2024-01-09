Newcastle Herald
Short stories 2024: The Gap

By Holly Bruce
Updated January 9 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Short stories 2024: The Gap
Short stories 2024: The Gap

He lingers patiently, for a kid of his age, close to the freezer as three brown-skinned, barefoot teenagers wrestle over the last Drumstick, cavorting with a freedom and carelessness that echoes in me as an absence of something long lost.

