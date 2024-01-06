Newcastle Herald
Gut-wrenching: Jets women concede late to share points with strugglers Canberra

Updated January 6 2024 - 7:30pm, first published 7:27pm
Mindy Barbieri celebrates after scoring the Jets' third goal in a heart-breaking 3-all draw with Canberra United at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Scott Gardiner, AAP
Mindy Barbieri celebrates after scoring the Jets' third goal in a heart-breaking 3-all draw with Canberra United at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Scott Gardiner, AAP

THE Newcastle Jets missed a golden opportunity to move into the A-League women's top six, conceding a late equaliser for a 3-all draw with strugglers Canberra United at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

