Gut-wrenching: Jets women concede late to share points with strugglers Canberra

THE Newcastle Jets missed a golden opportunity to move into the A-League women's top six, conceding a late equaliser for a 3-all draw with strugglers Canberra United at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
In a helter-skelter clash, the Jets led 1-0 after 15 minutes, trailed 2-1 at half-time and led 3-2 with seven minutes remaining.
However, Canberra's American centreback Sarah Clark had the last say.
With the Jets having 10 players in their penalty box, the ball fell to the 24-year-old 25 metres out. She cut inside and hit a tracer bullet which gave compatriot and Jets keeper Izzy Nino no chance.
Their previous clash was won 4-3 by the Jets.
Both sides had chances in stoppage time for a repeat scoreline.
Jets replacement Josie Wilson made a crucial block to deny Canberra striker Devon Jackson and at the other end fellow substitute Lara Gooch beat three defenders in a breakaway but tugged her shot wide.
The point moved the Jets to 14 points, but they remain in seventh place behind Melbourne Victory on goal difference after they went down to Western United.
Canberra remain at the bottom of the table on seven points.
Philippines international Sarina Bolden was a stand out for the home side.
She scored a goal, set up another and was a constant threat.
Claudio Cico was strong at the back, but the Jets paid he price for conceding two sucker goals on the counter in the first half.
The Jets made one change to the side which beat Adelaide 3-1 on New Years eve.
Centreback Tash Prior was ruled out after suffering a head knock, which forced a reshuffle.
Barbieri came in to partner Bolden up front, with Lorena Baumann dropping into defence.
Canberra were backing up from a 1-all draw wit Sydney FC on Wednesday night.
The home side started on the front foot. They pressed high up the pitch and limited the visitor's space and time.
The pressure paid dividends in the 15th minute. From a throw-in Libby Copus-Brown flicked the ball on to Bolden just inside the box.
The striker did the rest hitting a first time shot past keeper Chloe Lincoln at the near post and into the roof of the net.
Michelle Heyman almost came up with an immediate reply but her glancing header fizzed past the right post.
Four minutes later, they visitors were on level terms. Heyman collected a long ball, burned past Zoe Karipidis and crossed for Nikoletta Flannery to tap in.
After starting strongly in defence, the Jets got caught in behind for a second time.
Deven Jackson burst past Boumann into the six-yard box and directed a shot into the corner for 2-1 after 31 minutes.
Jackson nearly had a second, striking a volley from a corner which was cleared off the line by Cassidy Davis.
The visitors caused the Jets problems with their pace down the left.
Jets coach Gary van Egmond introduced Gooch for Emma Dundas at half-time.
The Jets thought they had levelled two minutes after the break when Bolden headed home a Gooch cross but the striker was flagged for offside.
Gooch did it all her self in the 51st minute, cutting inside, beating two defenders and firing a stinging shot from for the edge of the box into the right corner.
The Jets took the lead in the 72 minute, thanks to a a piece of brilliance from Bolden.
The Philippines international toyed with the opposition, turning and twisting and then holding off Cannon Clough and playing a pass for Barbieri to tap in.
