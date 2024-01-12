Lachlan Williams on song in national title for NSW Country under 17s

NEWCASTLE cricketer Lachlan Williams has produced a captain's knock to help steer NSW Country to a men's under-17 national title.
Williams (Cardiff-Boolaroo), who missed out in the earlier rounds, stood up when it mattered most and top scored with 70 against Western Australia in Ballarat on Thursday.
His 114-ball innings ended just shy of the 215 required for victory with fellow Novocastrian and No.6 Kel Wilson (Charlestown) finishing unbeaten on eight.
Williams, who was awarded player of the final, combined with opener Shaun Smith (50) and second-drop Harry Roscarel (50) for partnerships worth 169 runs in total after being 1-1.
Earlier in the decider, Newcastle duo Jacob Curry (Belmont) and Austen Hiskens (Cardiff-Boolaroo) split six wickets between them with figures of 3-37 and 3-26 respectively.
NSW Country got home in the 50-over affair, four wickets down and with 47 deliveries to spare.
Smith and bowler of the carnival Blake Mackrell were named in a Cricket Australia under-17 merit side.
NSW Country (5-209) successfully reeled in Victoria Metro (207) in Wednesday's semi.
NSW Country ranked equal third after the preliminary stages in Victoria, having defeated ACT, Queensland and Northern Territory. They were rolled for 46 by final opponents WA in round one on January 4.
Elsewhere, Newcastle finished runner-up at the Cricket NSW under-16 Bradman Cup.
