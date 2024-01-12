Newcastle Heraldsport
Lachlan Williams on song in national title for NSW Country under 17s

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated January 12 2024 - 2:18pm, first published 12:47pm
Newcastle players Jamie Dickson, Jacob Curry, Kel Wilson, Lachlan Williams and Austen Hiskens with the under-17 national title. Picture supplied
NEWCASTLE cricketer Lachlan Williams has produced a captain's knock to help steer NSW Country to a men's under-17 national title.

