'Not fair': nurses furious as paid parking reinstated amid COVID wave

By Anna Falkenmire
January 13 2024 - 5:00am
Secretary of John Hunter's NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association branch Matthew Rispin. Picture Peter Lorimer
FRUSTRATED and overworked healthcare staff are furious that they must start paying for parking at Newcastle hospitals amid a COVID case surge and a cost of living crisis.

