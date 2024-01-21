Toby Gray provides BBL class as Whips post mixed T20 Summer Bash results

FRESH from making his Big Bash League debut, Toby Gray returned to where it all began with Newcastle club Belmont for a T20 Summer Bash double header.
Leg-spinner Gray, who claimed a wicket with his third ball for the Sydney Thunder on January 12, showed his all-round class by top scoring for the Whips in both fixtures at Cahill Oval on Sunday.
He registered a combined total of 77 runs - starting with 46 off 34 balls against the Magpies (Charelstown) and finishing with 31 from 26 against the Rebels (Suburban Districts).
Gray, who initially broke into Belmont's senior ranks as a teenager before joining Sydney club Northern Districts, had figures of 0-18 in game one and a crucial 2-22 in game two.
The 22-year-old also played his maiden Sheffield Shield match for NSW last season.
"I can't remember the last time we had a current BBL player on the park for Summer Bash," Newcastle District Cricket Association chairman Aaron Gray told the Newcastle Herald.
Belmont posted mixed results, bouncing back with a win after a first-up loss.
The Tigers (Wallsend) fared the same at home, featuring Aaron Wivell's 122 not out to chase down 190 from the Thoroughbreds (Hunter).
The Kookaburras (Toronto) hosted and were defeated twice, which included conceding 229 against the Flood (Maitland).
In the middle timeslot, title holders the Pumas (Hamilton-Wickham) took four wickets in the last five balls and finished with a team hat-trick to defeat the Lions (Merewether) in a thriller.
Defending 114, a leg before was followed by a single, back-to-back run outs and a bowled to leave the Lions one short at 7-113.
Zac McGuigan capped off a stellar weekend, smashing 65 off 39 to accompany Saturday's first-grade 122, as the Rosellas (Wests) beat the Sea Dragons (University).
The Sabres (City) accounted for the Waratahs (Waratah-Mayfield).
