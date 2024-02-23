Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Hunter Drama's School of Rock ready to roll into the Civic Theatre

LR
By Lisa Rockman
February 24 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Drama's School of Rock hits the Civic Theatre in July. Picture supplied
Hunter Drama's School of Rock hits the Civic Theatre in July. Picture supplied

If there's one musical Hunter Drama artistic director James Chapman is looking forward to in 2024, it's School of Rock.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Celebrity

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.