CBs all-rounder Griffin Lea rides last-ball century high into next dig

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 25 2024 - 10:00am
Cardiff-Boolaroo's Griffin Lea. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Cardiff-Boolaroo's Griffin Lea. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

CARDIFF-BOOLAROO captain Jay Sneddon believes all-rounder Griffin Lea will only grow in confidence to bowl this weekend after bringing up his maiden century in Newcastle first grade on the last ball of the day.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

