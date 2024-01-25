No further conditions for Adamstown Bowlo following noise compliant investigation

Adamstown Bowling Club will continue to host live music after Liquor and Gaming NSW chose not to impose any further licensing conditions following its investigation of residents' complaints about noise and behaviour.
A resident complained in 2022 that excessive noise could be heard every week from both inside the venue and from the former bowling green, which has been converted to an area for socialising and entertainment.
Other residents said some intoxicated patrons had been indecent and quarrelsome.
In addition, NSW police confirmed police had visited the venue 28 occasions from a 12 month period from 2021 to 2022.
The club has since constructed a partially enclosed area to buffer the noise generated from the outdoor live entertainment space.
City of Newcastle has also imposed limits on maximum patron numbers and requires the venue to conduct noise monitoring.
In its ruling published this week, Liquor and Gaming NSW confirmed the club "had at times unduly disturbed the quiet and good order of the neighbourhood."
In deciding the appropriate regulatory outcome, Liquor and Gaming NSW executive director Jane Lin acknowledged the order of occupancy was strongly in favour of the Club.
I also acknowledge the Club's construction of the outdoor deck is a significant change in its operations and the way it provides live entertainment. I acknowledge the need for some licensed premises to pivot operationally, particularly after having suffered financially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," she said in the ruling.
However there remained a responsibility to ensure any changes in operation did not unduly disturb the quiet and good order of the neighbourhood.
Ms Lin said it was encouraging that the club had taken the disturbance complaint seriously and implemented actions to address the issues.
These included restricting the times for outdoor live music and limiting the number of performers.
"The complainant has submitted that when the club was acting within these restrictions there was no disturbance, however they have noted the club has not been consistent in enforcing these restrictions," Ms Lin wrote.
By taking no further action at this stage, Ms Lin said the club had been given an opportunity to implement the recommendations contained in acoustic reports and City of Newcastle's requirements.
She added that, given the club's location within the neighbourhood, local residents should understand "a certain level of noise and disturbance is to be expected given the usage of the club by the local community."
"I am satisfied this decision is a proportionate and appropriate regulatory response to the identified risks of undue disturbance. Noting the residential area of the club is located in, I remind the club of its obligations to ensure it does not unduly disturb the quiet and good order of the neighbourhood," Ms Lin wrote.
