Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights star Bradman Best makes call on NRL future

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated January 28 2024 - 11:28am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradman Best, left. Picture by Simone De Peak
Bradman Best, left. Picture by Simone De Peak

BRADMAN Best is remaining at the Newcastle Knights.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.