Shark sightings close Nobbys Beach for third day

NOBBYS Beach remains closed today after two shark sightings in two days.
The popular Newcastle swimming spot was evacuated before 11am on Saturday morning after a Great White shark was spotted in the surf zone.
A drone monitoring program run by the Department of Primary Industries first raised the alarm and patrolling lifeguards closed the beach.
The annual Nobbys to Newcastle ocean swim, which was rerouted back to Nobbys due to gnarly conditions, had taken place earlier that morning.
Nobbys Beach remained off-limits for swimmers for the rest of Saturday, January 27.
The beach was only briefly opened on Sunday morning before a second shark sighting by the drone - believed to be a bull shark - saw swimmers called from the water.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said Nobbys would remain closed on Monday.
"If you are going to Nobbys today, please don't go for a swim," he said.
"And if you are swimming at any other beach, please be careful and cautious and follow the orders of the lifeguards."
