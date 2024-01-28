Newcastle Herald
Shark sightings close Nobbys Beach for third day

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 29 2024 - 10:43am, first published 10:42am
NOBBYS Beach remains closed today after two shark sightings in two days.

