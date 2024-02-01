Mystery of the lone medal on Newcastle beach

Aussie soldiers charged at 5.30pm on August 16, 1915, with the sun in the Turks' eyes. The attackers took over most of the enemy front line and then the real battle began, largely underground, with bloody fighting. A stalemate developed around Lone Pine until the Australians evacuated in December 1915. About 2300 men were killed or wounded across six Australian battalions and 6000 Turks killed or wounded.