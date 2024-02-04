League of her own: Club champion in push for more girls to play footy

MADISON O'Sullivan started playing rugby league two years ago when Stockton Sharks introduced its first all-girls' team.
It was a rough introduction to a tough sport.
The team lost every game and mostly by the mercy rule, which means matches stop when one team hits 60 points.
Last year, Stockton's under-13 girls' team missed the semi-finals by one game and Madison became the first female to be named Stockton Sharks Junior Rugby League's player of the year, taking out the John Slade Memorial trophy.
This year, Madison is leading Stockton's charge to increase female participation in the club, which is hopeful of fielding two all-girls' teams.
"My dad and my brother both play and when I heard the girls needed more players I decided to give it a go," she said.
"The team didn't have a goal kicker so I decided to give that a go too and now I just love it."
The 14-year-old still plays soccer and touch football, but said rugby league was definitely her favourite sport.
She said the team atmosphere and the fast pace of the game was what made playing league so enjoyable.
"It's fun and I love the fact that it's a contact sport," Madison said.
"So many more girls are getting involved now, which is awesome and we have a great bunch of girls at Stockton."
Club registrar Jay Bell, who started the first Stockton girls team two years ago, said the club was looking for girls of all ages to join this season.
Ms Bell said it was important to build female participation throughout the age groups.
"We've had situations in the past where after girls get to 12 and they can no longer play in the mixed teams, so they've had to leave Stockton and go to other clubs," she said.
"The idea is to grow the girls' participation and numbers so there is a pathway for them and they can continue their football growth here."
Ms Bell said Stockton was planning to build on the success of last season when the girls proved what hardwork and bonding as a team can achieve.
"It was an awesome season for them, they really turned things around and built on their skills and confidence," she said.
"We'd now love to see more girls in all the age groups so we can build on that success."
The club will be holding three girls "all welcome" training sessions on Thursday February 8, 22 and March 7 from 5pm to 6pm, meeting in the carpark out the front of Lexie's on the Beach cafe, off Mitchell St, Stockton.
For more information please contact registrar.sjrl@outlook.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.