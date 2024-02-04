Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

League of her own: Club champion in push for more girls to play footy

Donna Page
By Donna Page
February 4 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockton Sharks Junior Rugby League players Madison O'Sullivan, left, with teammate Ivy Ambler at Lynn Oval, Stockton. Picture: Marina Neil
Stockton Sharks Junior Rugby League players Madison O'Sullivan, left, with teammate Ivy Ambler at Lynn Oval, Stockton. Picture: Marina Neil

MADISON O'Sullivan started playing rugby league two years ago when Stockton Sharks introduced its first all-girls' team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.