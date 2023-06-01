Newcastle Herald
Stockton Sharks under 13 girls are excited for the 2023 Women's State of Origin

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 2 2023 - 8:11am, first published June 1 2023 - 5:00pm
A bus filled with 19 excited Stockton Sharks girls is set to roll into Sydney tonight to watch the 2023 Women's State of Origin at CommBank Stadium.

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

