Missing man's ute found abandoned in bushland, sparking major search

A MISSING man's ute has been found abandoned in bushland near Cessnock, sparking a massive search from the land and sky.
Craig Wheatley, 48, was last seen at a licensed venue at Doyalson on the Central Coast at about 3am on Australia Day, January 26.
Tuggerah Lakes police launched an investigation and the focus has shifted to the Hunter, with officers believing Mr Wheatley is missing in bushland near Cessnock.
It comes after his white 2022 Toyota Hilux Workmate was discovered on a track off Georges Road in the Watagan State Forest at about 8pm on January 30.
A multi-agency search of the area was launched and police - backed by PolAir from above and assisted on the ground by the dog squad, firefighters, the SES and Volunteer Rescue Association - have been combing the area.
Despite the major search in the forest across two days, Mr Wheatley has not been found.
Police and his family hold serious concerns for his welfare and say his disappearance is out of character.
Police are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen the white Toyota Hilux Workmate in the Watagan State Forest area in the past few days.
Mr Wheatley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 190 centimetres tall, with grey hair and a grey beard.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information into Mr Wheatley's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
