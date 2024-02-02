Quintessentially Newcastle: 2024 Hunter Photography Prize winner revealed

The sand, the surf, the coffee catch-up, Nobbys lighthouse.
The overall winner of the Newcastle Herald's 2024 Hunter Photography competition is simply quintessentially Newcastle.
Matt Alexander's photo of Nobbys Beach through the iconic arches of the nearby covered area is like a layered modern-day renaissance painting or a real-life Mitch Revs painting - the more you look, the more you see.
The Elermore Vale resident has been snapping photos for over a decade. Despite being named a finalist in last year's competition, Mr Alexander is a self-professed amateur.
"I point and click, I don't spend a whole lot of time doing stuff, it's more just a hobby," he said.
"I'm very surprised, there were three really good photos in the finals this year that I thought were definitely going to win."
Over the years, Mr Alexander has taken plenty of landscape photos of Nobbys Beach from the tables in the picture. But on this day, he decided to stand up and take a step back. The result is a multi-layered photo, bustling with activity.
At the time, Mr Alexander did think too much of the photo. It was only six months later, as he was searching through photos for something to enter the Herald's competition, that it jumped out at him.
Although the three arches give the photograph a distinct frame, it was composition that drew Mr Alexander's eye.
"I like it because it's a busy photo, and the more you look at it, the more you notice and the more you find," he said.
Stephane Thomas took out the people's choice award with his hypnotic portrait of the Merewether ocean baths.
The photo's winter sunset lighting combined with its parallel lines and remarkable symmetry - two benches, two people, two reflective pools and two coal ships - made it a clear crowd favourite among the voters.
The picture was also a strong performer among the judges and Mr Thomas had a good feeling about it the moment he pressed the button.
"I knew straight away it was a good one... it was one that when you see it on the back of the camera, you think 'this is the one'," he said.
It was the Wickham resident's first time entering the Hunter Photography competition, but says he'll definitely be entering next year.
Winners receive camera prize packages from Domayne @ Harvey Norman Kotara. For the judges' selection, Mr Alexander receives a Nikon Z 30 camera kit with an 16-50mm lens (valued at $988) while for the people's choice, Mr Thomas will receive a Canon EOS R50 with an 18-45mm lens kit ($978).
