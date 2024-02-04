Knights coach's new deal all but done: Gardner

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has agreed "in-principle" to a new three-year deal, club chief executive Philip Gardner says.
O'Brien, who is about to enter his fifth season at Newcastle and the last of his current contract, is expected to ink an extension in coming weeks.
"We've very close. We've basically agreed to terms," Gardner told the Newcastle Herald. "The board has ratified it, [but] I've got to get it signed. It will be very, very soon. Definitely before our first home game.
"My expectation is he'll sign a three-year extension for 2025, 26 and 27. We have an agreement in-principle."
O'Brien's extension, if he sees out the deal, will allow him to become Newcastle's longest-serving coach.
With 96 games, he is already third longest-serving, behind Malcolm Reilly (98) and Michael Hagan (155).
The coach's expected extension comes just a week after star centre Bradman Best agreed to a new three-year contract himself.
The club also extended utility Phoenix Crossland and prop Jacob Saifiti earlier in the pre-season.
"We were always confident Bradman wanted to stay," Gardner said.
"We're very pleased with that, and very pleased that Jacob decided to stay.
"The players that we really needed to re-sign, Bradman, Jacob and Phoenix Crossland, all have.
"That's a testament to the culture within the club, their confidence in the coach and their love of the town."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.