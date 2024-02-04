Jason Sangha spends time in the middle for Sydney club side

Newcastle's Jason Sangha has spent some much-needed time in the middle over the weekend with his Sydney grade club, Randwick-Petersham.
Batting as No.3 against Sydney CC at Drummoyne Oval, Sangha scored 47 from 69 balls, with four fours and two sixes.
But after reaching a promising 44 not out at stumps on day one, the 24-year-old added only three more when play resumed yesterday morning.
Sangha was last week omitted from NSW's Marsh Cup (50-over) and Sheffield Shield teams, after a lean season in which he has scored only 232 runs in 13 innings.
He was upstaged over the weekend by teammate Angus McTaggart, a former Newcastle City all-rounder who took 3-27 and scored 52 in Randwick's win.
Young opener Will Fort, a Maitland product, scored 27 and 64 not out for Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.