Emily van Egmond and Clare Wheeler named as Michelle Heyman earns recall

Newcastle's Emily van Egmond and Clare Wheeler have been named for the Matildas' Olympic qualifiers against Uzbekistan this month.
Van Egmond, who played an integral four-game guest stint with the Newcastle Jets this A-League Women's campaign before re-signing with San Diego in National Women's Soccer League, is eyeing a third Olympics appearance in Paris this year after competing in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2021).
Wheeler, who has 18 caps for the Matildas, is targeting her first.
The 26-year-old Everton midfielder was part of the Matildas squad for the Women's World Cup on home soil last year but was not used by coach Tony Gustavsson.
Van Egmond, 30, overcame a debilitating back injury to prove a game-changer at her fourth World Cup and is one of the most experienced players in Gustavsson's squad with 139 caps for her country.
Australia will play the world No.47 side in a home-and-away series on February 24 (Tashkent) and February 28 (Melbourne) with the winner of the Asian qualifiers third round securing progression to Paris.
Steph Catley has been named captain in the absence of injured sharpshooter Sam Kerr and four changes have been made from round two of Asian Qualifiers in Perth in October with A-League Women's leading scorer Michelle Heyman earning a Matildas recall.
Kerr (knee), goalkeeper Lydia Williams (ankle) and defender Charlie Rule (hip) are unavailable due to injury. Exciting attacker Alex Chidiac missed selection.
READ MORE: All the latest Newcastle Jets news
Canberra's Heyman, Sydney FC goalkeeper Jada Whyman, midfielder Chloe Logarzo (Western United) and defender Kaitlyn Torpey (San Diego Wave) have earned selection in the squad targeting a historic third straight qualification for the Olympics.
Heyman, who has scored 10 goals this A-League to take her career tally in the competition past an unmatched 100, returns to the national team set up after a six-year absence while fullback Torpey receives her first senior national team call-up.
"Selecting this squad has been a challenge with a lot of moving parts; from injuries to some players and reduction of competitive match minutes for other players due to off-seasons," Gustavsson.
"The challenge has also created opportunity with consistent performers provided an opening to be contributors during a vital set of Olympic Qualifiers.
"We have been evaluating players consistently in recent months and our goal has been to find the balance between the most in-form and those who will work well in terms of on-pitch connections and chemistry."
