Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter residents going for magic mushroom treatment for mental health

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated February 9 2024 - 10:15am, first published 9:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter residents going for magic mushroom treatment for mental health
Hunter residents going for magic mushroom treatment for mental health

Several Hunter residents will soon travel to Melbourne for MDMA and psilocybin treatments for mental illness.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.