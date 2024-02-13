Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Review

Pink displays her full colour and personality in dazzling pop show

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
February 14 2024 - 1:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Jonathan Carroll

IN a show high on acrobatics and showbiz theatrics, it seems almost daft to describe the defining feature of Pink's performance at McDonald Jones Stadium as relatable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.