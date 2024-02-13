Pink displays her full colour and personality in dazzling pop show

IN a show high on acrobatics and showbiz theatrics, it seems almost daft to describe the defining feature of Pink's performance at McDonald Jones Stadium as relatable.
But it was. Well, as relatable as you can be in front of 34,000 adorning fans.
Pink's contralto might breeze through notes most of us couldn't hope to hit and her acrobatic routines are spell-bounding, but like any parent she can tell funny stories about weird things her kids say and can describe the ongoing grief she feels at losing her father.
It was in those moments that fans saw beyond Pink the pop megastar and caught a real glimpse of Alecia Moore the person.
For almost 25 years the American star has been building a passionate fan base in Australia through her mix of pop-rock bangers, individualism, incredible live shows and genuine openness.
Newcastle's love affair with the 44-year-old dates back to a sold-out show in April 2004 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on the Try This Your.
The fan base continued to grow through three sold-out shows at the Broadmeadow shed in 2007 and an incredible four nights in 2009 on the Fun House Your.
But those previous shows couldn't compare to a jam-packed McDonald Jones Stadium, overwhelmingly dressed in shades of pink.
For the past week the Turton Road venue has glowed pale pink in anticipation. On Tuesday morning "super fans" began milling at the entrance, as temperatures climbed above 30 degrees, to claim a prime spot on the front barricade.
McDonald Jones Stadium had successfully hosted "baby boomer" acts like Elton John and Paul McCartney, but with a standing general admission section in front of the stage, Pink delivered a completely different atmosphere.
This was a party crowd ready to dance.
Tones and I warmed up the crowd wearing her very anti-pop star hi-vis jacket. Dance Monkey and Fly Away had the crowd in a buoyant mood for the main event.
Of course Pink opened with Get The Party Started. How could you not? But she didn't just sing her 2001 hit, she sailed through the air spinning and somersaulting high above the stage.
Raise Your Glass followed with a pair of flamingo scooters zooming out along the catwalk.
Throughout the entire two-hour performance there was a constant visual feast, be it Pink's various back-up dancers, her tight band or the trampoline gymnasts.
Pink was constantly on the move skipping across the stage, dancing or interacting with the audience.
At some points it was to the detriment of her vocal performance, as there was a tendency to let the back-up singers carry the chorus, particularly on Just Like A Pill.
At various times Pink stopped between songs to accept gifts from fans such as letters and a rainbow shirt, which she wore during When I Get There.
Even Pink's mistakes only served to endear her more to the audience. During her cover of Bob Dylan's Make You Feel My Love, Pink swallowed a bug mid-song.
"I didn't need that protein", she said as she attempted to continue on, before being forced to drink water and can the piano ballad.
While Pink fluffed the Dylan cover, she absolutely nailed the 4 Non Blondes' What's Up? It was the first time Pink has performed the '90s anthem since 2019 and the crowd filled the stadium with the classic hook of, 'hey hey hey, I said hey, what's going on?"
Arguably Pink's most popular song, So What, was the grand finale. Pink soared across the hallow turf of the Knights' home ground high above the heads of thousands of elated fans, somersaulting and spinning.
Even the most cynical viewer couldn't help but be impressed and thoroughly entertained.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.