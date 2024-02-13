Pink super fans flock to Newcastle stadium for star's sold-out show

Jeff Hawes is what you might call a super-fan.
Sitting at the very front of the early entry line at McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday morning, the Seattle man told the Newcastle Herald he came to Australia for nine shows of the P!nk Summer Carnival tour.
He doesn't know how many times he's seen Pink perform live, but confidently estimates it's "triple digits" since 2008.
"[The tours] are all different but she's always finding a way to shock you and to make it fun. It's never boring," he said.
"I don't want to do any spoilers or anything but 'I am here' is very fun live. Especially at the first Sydney gig in the rain, that was just incredible."
Tuesday's Pink concert is expected to be the biggest show at McDonald Jones Stadium since the Newcastle Earthquake relief concert in 1990.
More than 34,000 people are expected at the stadium, which will feature a standing general admission area.
The most dedicated among them began gathering at Turton Road before many people woke up on Tuesday.
As a seasoned veteran of the long wait at the front of a line, Mr Hawes said "it can be interesting" when it came to finding amenities.
"We actually had a security guard who worked at [McDonald Jones Stadium] walk us to his house earlier today," he said.
"We always think to bring snacks."
Violet Cowie, an 18-year-old from Merewether, said she grew up listening to Pink.
"She's so raw and honest in her songs and kind of roots for the underdog ... her music just makes you feel you're enough as you are," she said outside the stadium on Tuesday morning.
"Her music and her honesty has genuinely saved my life so many times."
Sydney woman Lucy McKenna - who now lives in Canada - returned to Australia for the tour.
Tonight will be the 45th Pink concert she has attended since 2007.
She arrived at McDonald Jones Stadium with her friends at about 9pm on Monday but security turned them away so they slept in their car until early Tuesday morning.
"We camp out for every show, it's all worth it," Ms McKenna said from the front of the early entry line.
"I just love that you can relate to all of her music and she stands up to everyone and is kind of a bad ass."
Heavy traffic is expected in the stadium precinct ahead of the concert, and concert goers are being urged to use public transport.
There will be free shuttle buses to and from McDonald Jones Stadium, while additional light rail services will be operating from 7pm.
Ferry services will be extended and two extra train services will depart Newcastle Interchange after the concert.
Turton Road will be closed between Griffiths and Lambton roads from about 10.15pm and will reopen once crowds have cleared the area.
