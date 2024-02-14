Man dies after collapsing during training at Aberglasslyn

A man has died after collapsing during training at McKeachies Oval on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the oval on Redgum Circuit at Aberglasslyn just after 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 13, after reports a man had collapsed.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the man.
The 31-year-old was taken to Maitland Hospital but was declared deceased on arrival.
Initial inquiries indicate there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.