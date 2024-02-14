Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Police

Man dies after collapsing during training at Aberglasslyn

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 14 2024 - 11:05am, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and paramedics attended the scene. File picture
Police and paramedics attended the scene. File picture

A man has died after collapsing during training at McKeachies Oval on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.