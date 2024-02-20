It's a love story: When Taylor Swift came to Newcastle

TAYLOR Swift played her largest concert ever at Melbourne's MCG but swifties remember when Fearless rocked the Newcastle Entertainment Centre over a decade ago.
Still using banjos and mandolins, and fresh from winning Grammys for her country album, the singer drew a crowd of 7,300.
Registered Nurse and TikTok influencer, Ellie Peach, has been a swiftie since she can remember.
Growing up attending Hunter School of the Performing Arts, the 2010 Fearless tour was her first concert at 14 years old.
"I remember thinking it was the coolest thing ever, all the sparkly outfits," she said. "She was so unapologetically herself, even at a younger age," she said.
Taylor Swift's self-titled debut album was Ellie's first CD for her CD Walkman and she would listen to Tim McGraw and Our Song on repeat.
"Every emotion that I have ever felt, any work upset, she has a song that describes how I feel," Ellie said.
Ellie said the fanbase has always been a lovely and safe space but there was less mainstream support in Taylor Swift's early days.
"When I went to Newcastle and her other concerts, people would be like 'why are you going to that, her music isn't even that good'," Ellie said.
Former Newcastle Herald journalist, Amy Edwards, covered the superstar's Newcastle performance and she remembers a young, country singer kick-starting her international career.
"When she came to Newcastle in 2010, she was really just making that crossover from country music artist to mainstream pop," Ms Edwards said.
At her Newcastle show, the country singer was yet to become the "Taylor Swift juggernaut" that we know her as now.
Ms Edwards said that back then she was an impressive performer that related to her fans through romance and heartache lyrics.
"I thought at the time she was going to be a superstar," she said.
"I felt like she was one to watch."
Now, Australians have clamoured to get tickets with 96,000 people attending her three Melbourne dates.
Ellie was one of the lucky ones, scoring tickets to a few Melbourne and Sydney Eras tour dates.
Dressed in a black, sequined Reputation fit, Ellie traded friendship bracelets with other swifties in the merchandise and bathroom lines.
"It was the most magical, amazing night ever," she said.
Newcastle-based law student, Madeleine McVie, also flew to Melbourne night one.
"It was euphoric, everyone was so emotional and just happy to be there," Madeleine said.
Madeleine said concert-goes created such a safe space and it was easy to make friends with other fans.
Taylor Swift's music has accompanied Madeleine through growing up, puberty and heartbreak since she was 12 years old.
As an adult Madeleine admires Taylor Swift for being a brilliant business person and a role model to young women.
"She speaks to the human experience, especially women, in a way that I don't think any other songwriter has done in our generation," she said.
If you scored tickets to the Eras tour Sydney dates, make sure to plan your trip ahead of time with buses replacing trains between Newcastle and Wyong.
