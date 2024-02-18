Buses to replace trains from Newcastle on Taylor Swift weekend

BUSES will replace trains running from Newcastle towards Sydney this weekend, despite the massive crowds expected to flock south for the Taylor Swift concerts.
Transport for NSW confirmed the change was due to scheduled trackwork.
Buses will replace trains between Newcastle Interchange and Wyong from 1.20pm on Friday, February 23, to 2am on Tuesday, February 27.
The works clash with Taylor Swift's sold-out stadium shows, which are scheduled at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights.
"Taylor Swift fans travelling from the Hunter and Upper Central Coast need to plan ahead," an alert from Transport for NSW said.
The alert said if people from the Newcastle or Hunter areas were planning on catching a bus then connecting with a train at Wyong, they may need to catch an earlier bus to ensure they meet their connection.
"Allow extra travel time or consider alternative travel arrangements," it said.
Extra rail replacement coaches will run from Newcastle Interchange to Wyong to cope with demand, where fans can then catch a limited stop train to Sydney, then connect with express trains to Sydney Olympic Park.
Wyong station will be given advance notice on trains coming in from Sydney that are fully loaded, and the information will be relayed to bus marshals on the ground, to ensure coaches are ready.
Up to 12 coaches will be stationed at Wyong.
The trackwork scheduled on the Central Coast Newcastle line is understood to be routine and planned out about 12 months in advance.
"Passengers should allow extra travel time and check specific journey information," the Transport for NSW alert said.
Tens of thousands of people will flock to Taylor Swift concerts at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
More than 1200 extra train and bus services will operate across the four nights to help concert-goers get to and from Sydney Olympic Park.
The American pop sensation has been performing in Melbourne to record-breaking crowds this weekend before she takes the stage in Sydney.
