University captain feels like 'we should have gone better' this season

UNIVERSITY captain Tom O'Neill admits "we should have gone better" this season but hopes to notch up a "couple of wins" over the closing stages.
The Sea Dragons, who last qualified for semis in the COVID-cancelled final series of 2019-2020, slipped to 10th place after conceding a first-innings result on day one last outing.
University, with 30 points from three wins and eight losses this campaign, host Wests in a reduced encounter at Bernie Curran Oval on Saturday before visiting Waratah-Mayfield.
"It would be nice to get a couple of wins to finish off the year," O'Neill told the Newcastle Herald.
"It hasn't been real good at all [this season], we should have gone better than we have but that's the way it goes. We didn't put it all together unfortunately ... we've had some tough days."
One of five matches yet to start in Newcastle District Cricket Association's penultimate round, being played on February 24 still under two-day laws (red ball, white clothes, no bowling restrictions, compulsory close of innings batting first).
Wests will likely be minus leading run scorer Thomas Thorpe, a not-out batsman in the club's current second-grade fixture having returned from his recent shoulder injury.
Belmont v City, Merewether v Stockton, Cardiff-Boolaroo and Charlestown have each indicated they remain unchanged from teams named on day one.
