University captain feels like 'we should have gone better' this season

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 22 2024 - 9:00am
University captain Tom O'Neill (centre). Picture by Peter Lorimer
University captain Tom O'Neill (centre). Picture by Peter Lorimer

UNIVERSITY captain Tom O'Neill admits "we should have gone better" this season but hopes to notch up a "couple of wins" over the closing stages.

