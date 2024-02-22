Black Roses relish top billing ahead of T20 Summer Bash quarter-finals

BLACK ROSES captain Jay Sneddon has relished top billing at the end of the T20 Summer Bash rounds and now looks forward to hosting a quarter-final next weekend.
Cardiff-Boolaroo, the only side not to lose a pool game, ranked No.1 in the stand-alone competition following a wash out with the Thoroughbreds (Hunter) at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday night.
"The whole club's ecstatic," Sneddon told the Newcastle Herald.
"Historically we've underachieved in the Summer Bash so there's a good feeling around the place and we're really confident moving into the quarters."
The Black Roses welcome the Seagulls (Stockton) to Pasterfield Sports Complex on March 3 as part of a double header. Defending champions the Pumas (Hamwicks) play the Sea Dragons (University) earlier.
Harker Oval houses the remaining fixtures with No.2 team the Rosellas (Wests) up against the Magpies (Charlestown) and the Sabres (City) tackling the Lions (Merewether).
Newcastle District Cricket Association released the draw on Thursday.
The semis and final are set for No.1 Sportsground on March 10.
