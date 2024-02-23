Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Cheap Trick might be older, but they're wiser and still holding the flame

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated February 24 2024 - 8:49am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen, Robin Zander, Tom Petersson and Daxx Nielsen. Picture by Jeremy Harris
From left, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen, Robin Zander, Tom Petersson and Daxx Nielsen. Picture by Jeremy Harris

CHEAP Trick singer Robin Zander will never forget the prank he and his bandmates fell for - hook, line and sinker - on their maiden Australian tour in 1979.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Celebrity

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.