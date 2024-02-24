Maisy Gibson's return from 'hiatus' leads to bid for WNCL title three-peat

HUNTER product Maisy Gibson stepped away from the professional ranks this season.
Having claimed back-to-back Women's National Cricket League titles with Tasmania this time last year, the leg-spinner opted for a "hiatus".
But amid juggling two jobs Gibson recently answered a call from the Tigers, returning late in the piece and now eyeing a three-peat.
No state outside NSW has ever won a hat-trick of WNCL crowns with Tasmania hosting Saturday's 50-over final against Queensland at Bellerive Oval (2:05pm).
"It's been pretty special to be apart of considering I was having a hiatus from [full-time] cricket this season," Gibson told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's amazing to see the girls continue the success this season and then to be welcomed back as well makes me hungrier than ever to get the win.
"This group has got something special."
