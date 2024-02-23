The under-18 women's cricket side on the verge of history in Newcastle

Greater Hunter Coast will host a Brewer Shield final for the first time on Sunday, and the region's under-18 women's cricket side are determined to create another piece of history at Townson Oval by taking the win.
The Crushers finished third in their first season of Women's NSW Premier Cricket last year but lost the semi-final.
They were third again this year to qualify for an expanded six-team finals series and now have a shot at redemption on home soil in an elimination final against sixth-placed Sydney.
READ MORE: All of the latest local women's sports news
"It's exciting," Crushers player Molly Dare, 15, said of having the home-ground advantage.
"We've played Sydney once but that was at the start of the season when we were still getting used to the different format because we'd come from T20s.
"We lost but I think we have a good shot this time. We're playing better together now."
Greater Hunter Coast, who hope to also enter a team in second grade next summer, led the Brewer Shield standings heading into the Christmas break but sustained some narrow defeats in the new year before cementing third place with a 99-run win over Campbelltown Camden last Sunday.
"It's a really good overall team," Crushers coach Chris Wharton said.
"Every girl can bat or bowl a bit. But they've all got that team mentality where they just back and support each other.
"Someone's always there to step up on the day and take a catch, or get some runs or take a wicket. It's a different girl every week that shines and gets the job done."
The one-day elimination final starts at 10am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.