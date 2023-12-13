How 14-year-old Felicity Wharton set up NDCA grand final victory for City

Fourteen-year-old Felicity Wharton took 6-9 in a devastating four-over spell to set up Newcastle City's victory against defending champions Waratah-Mayfield in the Newcastle District Cricket Association women's final at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday night.
Waratah, playing in their fifth straight final, were cruising at 1-44 off six overs in reply to City's 6-97 in the T20 title decider when the young right-arm pace bowler struck.
Wharton bowled Lara Robertson (0) then took the key wicket of big hitter Kelsey Miller, who bludgeoned 44 runs off 35 balls before being also being bowled, and dispatched Emma-Jayne Howe lbw (4) to have Waratah 4-55 by the end of the ninth over.
City captain Kirsten Smith caught NSW Country teammate Abbey Taylor (2) off Claire Coelho's first bowl in the 10th over.
Wharton had Skye Lovett (8) lbw with her first ball of the 11th over then dismissed Alana Ryan (3) and Cassandra McLaren (1) in the 13th to have Waratah 8-72.
Waratah only needed 10 runs with three overs remaining but 13-year-old Christine Fernance took the final two wickets of Emily Palmer (5) and Kate Handley (0) in the 18th over to have them out for 88.
Wharton, playing in the senior competition for the first time this summer, was named player of the final for her stunning efforts.
"I was just hoping for a good experience with some of the older girls and to learn some new things this year, being one of the younger one in the team I wasn't expecting too much," Wharton said.
"The season has turned out pretty well, ended up in the final playing at No.1. That's my first five-for, so that's pretty cool."
The win and performance capped a big week for the rising talent after she helped guide Merewether High School to Baker Shield (under 14) glory in Maitland on Monday.
Newcastle City were missing NSW Country quartet Kate McTaggart, Sienna Eve, Caiomhe Bray and Tara French, who are in Brisbane for the Australian under-19 championships, and captain Kirsten Smith credited the club's depth for the win after being in trouble early.
Unbeaten all season, City lost opener Clare Webber for 10 then Smith and Anita Handono each for 1.
Opener Madeline Case (26) and No.5 Ally McGrath (27) steadied things with a 40-run partnership before Coelho (16) and Wharton (nine not out) closed the innings.
"Maddie Case and Ally McGrath had a really good partnership followed by Claire Coelho at the end to really finish us off, but I think we knew our strength today was always going to be our fielding and our bowling," Smith said.
"To have Felicity Wharton take 6-9 off four overs, that's an absolute game-changer. What an experience for her to be able to step up on the big stage and get six wickets. She literally changed the game for us.
"To have three division two girls come up - Christine bowled really well to get the two wickets at the end - and everyone's energy in the field, it was a great win."
It was the third time City have claimed the NDCA women's title since the competition's inception in 2019.
It has grown from four clubs in the first year to 14 teams across two divisions.
In the Plate final earlier, Wallsend (4-129) produced a six-wicket win over Warners Bay (84) in their second season.
Candice Poulton topscored with 42 runs off 40 balls before Wallsend had Warners Bay bowled out in 16.5 overs.
Helen Page took 4-13 off 3.5 overs to be named player of the Plate final and Madeline Tremain 3-15 off four overs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.