Newcastle cricketers earn 11 NSW Country caps for nationals on home turf

NEWCASTLE will have a combined 11 cricketers representing NSW Country on home turf at next month's national carnival.
Having claimed titles in men's and women's competition throughout the summer, Newcastle players dominated selection in both state squads.
Fresh from leading Newcastle to a record-extending fifth straight men's crown, Nick Foster again captains the Bush Blues and will be joined by Stockton teammates Jeff Goninan, Josh McTaggart and Logan Weston.
Wests leg-spinner Aaron Bills, who received player of the final at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday, and Belmont all-rounder Adrian Isherwood were also given the nod.
In the women's Bush Breakers group, Newcastle scored five spots courtesy of Emma-Jayne Howe, Ally McGrath, Kirsten Smith, Abbey Taylor and Clare Webber.
The Australian Country Championships will be hosted across the Newcastle district from January 3 to 10.
MEN: Nick Foster (c), Bailey Abela, Aaron Bills, Ethan Debono, Matt Everett, Jeff Goninan, Adrian Isherwood, Simon Keen, Josh McTaggart, Ben Parsons, Jack Preddey, Callum Rainger, Hamish Starr, Logan Weston.
WOMEN: Kira Churchland (c), Dharmini Chauhan, Rochelle Davis, Jodie Hicks, Emma-Jayne Howe, Joanne Kelly, Lisa Kuschert, Aimee Longhurst, Ally McGrath, Claire Murray, Kelly Rowlings, Kirsten Smith, Abbey Taylor, Clare Webber.
