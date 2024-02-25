Old favourite rolls back into Hamilton

Rolador Cafe will open its doors at 7am on Monday under new ownership and management, a welcome return for a name that carries fond memories for Hamilton passersby and coffee lovers.
The cafe, at the same location, 1 Beaumont Street, adjacent to Hamilton train station, will be managed by Emma Smith, pictured.
Rolador will be using Grinders Coffee with a wide range of offerings.
Smith said the cafe, featuring a prominent roller door service window, will be open from 5.30am to 4pm on weekdays and Saturday.
