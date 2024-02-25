Caiomhe Bray's unbeaten ton and four-wicket haul destroys Sydney in final

Caoimhe Bray was in devastating form with bat and ball at Townson Oval on Sunday, sealing a semi-final appearance in NSW Premier Cricket's Brewer Shield for Greater Hunter Coast and etching her name into the club's history books in the process.
The 14-year-old multi-sport talent scored an unbeaten 146 runs off 143 balls, which included 15 fours and three sixes, to steer the Crushers to 7-276 in their 50-over innings of the elimination final in the under-18 women's competition.
The NSW Country under-16 and under-19 representative then destroyed Sydney's top order, taking four of the first five wickets and finishing with figures of 4-14 off seven overs.
The right-arm quick, who also got a run out, was twice on a hat-trick before Greater Hunter Coast had their Sydney counterparts all out for 137 in 43.4 overs.
During the match, the all-rounder became the first Crushers player to reach 1000 runs and 50 wickets.
Bray, who also scored the club's first century in November, needed six runs and two wickets going into the match to reach the dual milestones.
"My aim every week is to get 50 or 100 and, as the overs started ticking over when I first got in, I thought I was going pretty well and maybe the 50's coming up soon," Bray said.
"I got that and thought, if I can just be patient I can hopefully get that 100 that I'd been hoping for. I got one a few weeks ago but hadn't been getting runs lately, so I'm definitely happy about it."
The club was formed to give girls from Newcastle, Hunter Valley and Central Coast a pathway to top-level women's cricket and entered the NSW under-18 competition last summer.
Next season, they hope to also add a second-grade side.
Greater Hunter Coast finished third in their first season but were beaten by UTS North Sydney in a thrilling semi-final showdown.
The Crushers secured third place again this campaign in an expanded six-team finals series and have lined up a shot at redemption against UTS North Sydney in the semi-finals in Sydney next weekend.
"We've versed them two times this season. We did lose but both were close," Bray said.
"We can definitely do it. Today, our fielding was really good and that's what always gets us over the line.
"Our fielding compared to other teams is exceptional and, even if I don't get runs one week, you still get others who make it up. It's a really good team."
Sophie McCrae (2-6), Ruby Morrison (2-12) and Xanthe Hewitt (1-13) also claimed wickets.
McCrae opened the batting and made 24 runs before being caught. Bray came in at No.3 with the Crushers 1-21 after Jazlyn Dennis was run out for 10.
She went on to forge an 87-run partnership with middle-order bat Zara Dennis (31) before eventually being caught with the Crushers in a commanding position at 2-261.
