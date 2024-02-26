Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights boss has high hopes for NRL's Las Vegas venture

MM
By Max McKinney
February 26 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests Group/Newcastle Knights chief executive officer Philip Gardner. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Wests Group/Newcastle Knights chief executive officer Philip Gardner. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Knights chief executive Philip Gardner has "great hopes" for the NRL's Las Vegas venture, saying it has the potential to ultimately land the club millions of dollars of extra income each year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.