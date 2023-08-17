The Newcastle Knights hope to travel to Las Vegas in 2025 to partake in the second instalment of the NRL's bold American venture.
For the next five years, the governing body plans to play two games annually at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL side.
The matches will be played as a double-header a week before the rest of the regular season kicks off in Australia.
South Sydney, Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos will participate next year.
Knights chief executive Philip Gardner confirmed the club did not express interest in the 2024 fixtures but was eager to make the trip the second year.
"The deal is, all clubs will go over that five-year period," Gardner told the Newcastle Herald.
"We didn't put our hand up this year because we ... were looking at where we were sitting, development and how we can put our best foot forward for next year.
"But we've told the NRL we'd love to be there in 2025.
"We've got our hand up very strongly, and we hope all our fans come with us."
Over the years, various proposals to play games in the United States have been put forward, but the NRL is making the long-term commitment to try and tap into the country's booming sports betting markets.
"The biggest betting market in the world is the NBA, the basketball," Gardner said.
"Just a little percentage of that would be good ... but I think it's got more than just that.
"If we can make the game appreciated and understood in America, it will help what we want to do worldwide for the game.
"A journey of 1000 miles starts with the first step, and this is the first step for developing the game internationally.
"We think it is a game the Americans will take to, they'll enjoy it. Obviously we won't be up there with their major sports, but if we can get a small percentage of that market, we can get the support from them, it will be great for everyone."
Similar to Magic Round, clubs who play in Las Vegas will have to give up a home game. The Knights have avoided losing a home fixture for Magic Round since its 2019 inception, preferring to keep games at McDonald Jones Stadium, but Gardner said that wasn't an option for Vegas, a trip that will be "cost neutral" for the club.
"You will lose a home game. That's why you need plenty of notice, because it affects [season ticket] prices and those sorts of things that you've got to do.
"But it's such an important thing for the game that every club will donate one home game over the five years."
Manly and Souths have been chosen for the inaugural double-header, which will be part of a broader 'Australia Week' tourism initiative, because of the clubs' associations with actors Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe.
Crowe part-owns the Rabbitohs, while Jackman is a Sea Eagles tragic.
NewsCorp's stake in the Broncos is understood to have got them across the line, while the Roosters have influential backers at board level.
"I think they've picked the right four sides to go," Gardner said.
"I think the rest of the clubs are pretty much in agreement they're the right four to get it started.
"We need a really good start, and then we're all fighting to go in 2025."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
