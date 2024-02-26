Newcastle Herald
Will fan favourite Archie Goodwin start against the Jets' bitter rivals?

By Renee Valentine
Updated February 26 2024 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
Fan favourite and game-changer Archie Goodwin scored for the Jets on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Coach Rob Stanton is considering giving teenage sharpshooter Archie Goodwin his first start in over a year as the Newcastle Jets search for a much-needed win against bitter rivals Central Coast on Saturday.

