Teenager breaks drought, in-form striker hits target again as Jets snatch late equaliser

By James Gardiner
Updated February 25 2024 - 8:13pm, first published 7:30pm
Archie Goodwin is congratulated by Brandon O'Neill after the teenager scored in the Jets' 2-all draw with Macarthur. Picture Getty Images
ARCHIE Goodwin scored his first goal in three months and Apostolos Stamatelopouls made it 14 for the season as the Newcastle Jets came back twice to snatch a 2-all draw with Macarthur at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday night.

