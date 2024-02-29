Quick Singles: Toronto hopes to break duck, City trio make NSW All Schools

TORONTO have one final chance to breakthrough for a maiden victory in 2023-2024.
Having already collected the wooden spoon in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition, the Kookaburras will be out to end a difficult season on a high when they host Merewether at Ron Hill Oval this Saturday and next.
The round-13 encounter will have no bearing on the upcoming semis, with the sixth-placed Lions 13 points back from the top four and unable to bridge the gap.
Toronto have lost all 10 of their completed games this campaign - four of those by a bonus point in 50-over affairs and three by outrights in two-day fixtures.
Results haven't been any kinder in the stand-alone T20 Summer Bash, the Kookaburras twice defeated by over 100 runs and once by 10 wickets.
Toronto, premiers in 2018-2019, last won games around 12 months ago in early 2023 - February 19 for T20 Summer Bash and January 14 for first grade.
The club recently advertised for captains across all grades in 2024-2025.
* MINOR premierships in the NDCA lower grades are predominately decided ahead of the last round with Waratah-Mayfield 10 points ahead of City (seconds) and Stockton 12 in front of Charlestown (thirds). Only two points separate Waratah-Mayfield and Merewether (fourths).
* CITY scored three spots in the NSW All Schools male under-19 squad following last week's carnival in Maitland.
Harrison Campbell, Jonah Roser and Harry Scowen - part of the club's first-grade side - all got the nod having represented NSW Combined High Schools.
