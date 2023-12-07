Brendon Charlton caught between two games, same day, different competitions

NEWCASTLE District Cricket Association (NDCA) chairman Aaron Gray has confirmed there was "no breach" by Toronto despite a "weird" double up from all-rounder Brendon Charlton.
Gray says the NDCA fixtures and permits committee reviewed last weekend's scenario, which saw Charlton down to play two games on the same day in different competitions.
Charlton, a two-time NDCA player of the final, was named for Toronto against Wests at Ron Hill Oval on November 25 and December 2.
He was also listed for Central Coast club Northern Power, already starting against Kincumber Avoca at Tuggerah on November 18 but also due to finish on December 2. The two-day match was broken up because of NSW Country Championships commitments on November 25.
"It looks weird, but it's not in breach of any rules," Gray told the Newcastle Herald.
"It definitely got looked at and I'm happy to support their [NDCA fixtures and permits committee] view.
"Cricket gets played across more days of the week than ever before and it presents all these scenarios to share players more often, but it's the first time I've seen it trickle into a clash on a Saturday.
"The assumption was that Toronto were rolling the dice to play without an 11th player."
Charlton ultimately opted for Newcastle rather than the Central Coast on Saturday, taking 4-105 from 19 overs as last-placed Toronto fell one wicket shy of their first win this season. Wests were 43 runs shy at 9-221 when rain stopped play.
He helped set up the dramatic draw seven days earlier, top scoring with 85 in Toronto's first innings of 264.
Toronto captain Corey Brown revealed Charlton isn't available for Newcastle's upcoming round but likely returns for the Kookaburras as a T20 Summer Bash marquee next Sunday (December 17).
* PORT Stephens have become the first Suburban Districts club to win the Denis Broad Cup, defeating Waratah-Mayfield (red) by five wickets in Sunday's T20 final at No.1 Sportsground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.