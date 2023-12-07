Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Brendon Charlton caught between two games, same day, different competitions

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toronto's Brendon Charlton. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Toronto's Brendon Charlton. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

NEWCASTLE District Cricket Association (NDCA) chairman Aaron Gray has confirmed there was "no breach" by Toronto despite a "weird" double up from all-rounder Brendon Charlton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.