Toronto captain admits 'good position' but wary in bid for breakthrough win

TORONTO captain Corey Brown admits being in a "good position" but remains cautious as they bid for a breakthrough victory in this season's Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) first-grade competition.
The last-placed Kookaburras will arrive at Ron Hill Oval on Saturday needing eight more wickets, including Brown's opposite number James King, to secure a morale-boosting result.
Wests resume at 2-20 on day two, trailing by 244 runs.
"We are in a good position but there is still plenty of cricket to be played," Brown told the Newcastle Herald.
"Wests have many quality players in their team. Kingy and young [Tom] Thorpe are quality batsmen and are capable of chasing down a total on their own.
"Kingy especially is one of the most clinical batsman I've played against and his ability to peel off big scores when his team's under pressure is second to none.
"We will need to be at our absolute best to secure a positive result against Wests on Saturday. We're looking forward to the challenge."
Toronto's Chris Dickson struck twice in the space of nine overs late on day one, dismissing Rosellas pair Finlay Thornton and Alex Gallagher.
Thorpe remains out in the middle for Wests while King, deputising for Brad Aldous, and all-rounder Zac McGuigan are still to come.
Joseph Price, Aaron Bills, Andrew Shakespeare and Josh Emerton are not part of the XI in round seven.
Denzel O'Brien secured a five-wicket haul for the visitors last weekend.
Toronto, who are 0-6 this campaign, reached 264 just inside 77 overs thanks largely to a cameo from two-time NDCA player of the final Brendon Charlton (87).
Stockton will be eyeing off a return to the top four when battling Cardiff-Boolaroo at Lynn Oval.
The fifth-ranked Seagulls sit five points adrift nearest rivals CBs, who are 6-121 after rain and bad light affected play on day one.
"We played pretty well and, all in all, I thought we controlled the day," Stockton skipper Nick Foster said.
Manly recruit Hayden Williams (5-33) "has a bit of a knack of taking wickets" according to Foster. "I wouldn't say he's the most consistent guy, but he seems to be able to get the job done when you need him to," he said.
Rahul Bakshi (58 not out) shapes as the key wicket for CBs with 17 overs left to bat.
Charlestown captain Daniel Arms will weigh up whether to continue batting or declare straight up as they try to push for outright points at Kahibah Oval.
In fixtures yet to get underway, Merewether host University at Townson Oval and Hamwicks welcome Waratah-Mayfield to Passmore Oval.
MEREWETHER women's player Catherine May has been suspended for two matches after fronting the Newcastle District Cricket Association judiciary.
May was found guilty of umpire dissent following Thursday night's hearing.
It's understood May becomes the first female suspended since NDCA introduced a women's T20 competition in 2019-2020.
The incident took place during Merewether's 73-run loss to hosts Wallsend on Wednesday, November 15.
Batting at No.5 and with Merewether 3-7 chasing Wallsend's 3-98, May scored a second-ball duck after being given out leg before wicket.
The NDCA judiciary notes stated: "guilty under offence 3 in the code of conduct - show dissent at an umpire's decision by action or verbal abuse".
She was found not guilty of intimidating an umpire by language or conduct.
Based on time served, May is now free to play again for Merewether.
The NDCA judiciary panel noted she "has been unavailable for selection for two matches since the complaint was made and accordingly the player is now available for selection".
Semis in both women's cup and plate divisions are scheduled for next week.
