Newcastle Heraldsport
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Charlestown 'grind' way to the top of Newcastle first-grade cricket ladder

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 3 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magpies opening bowler Daniel Bailey had match figures of 7-68. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Magpies opening bowler Daniel Bailey had match figures of 7-68. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

CHARLESTOWN opening bowler Daniel Bailey "led the way" as the Magpies ground out maximum points and jumped top of the Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.