Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Singer and songwriter Georgie Winchester sets her sights on the US

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
March 2 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgie Winchester is unveiling a darker and more rock sound on her forthcoming single What's The Matter. Picture supplied
Georgie Winchester is unveiling a darker and more rock sound on her forthcoming single What's The Matter. Picture supplied

NOBODY could accuse Georgie Winchester of failing to take her opportunities when it comes to pursuing a career in music.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Celebrity

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.